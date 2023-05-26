Wheaton South softball rolls past Naperville Central in the regional semifinal

Wheaton South softball cruises to a 7-0 victory over Naperville Central behind Maddie Pool’s big night in the regional semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The 11th-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks open postseason play at Aurora University. Standing in their way are the sixth-seeded Wheaton South Tigers. The winner will take on regional hosts and 13th-seeded West Aurora Blackhawks who upset Oswego in the regional semifinals.

Wheaton South gets the bats going early

Bases loaded in the bottom of the second, where Wheaton South pitcher, Maddie Pool grounds one up the gap for a single. Kendall Lenz has some trouble fielding the ball and three runners cross home plate for the Tigers.

Staying in the same half-inning, Lenz makes up for her error with a great catch out in center field. It keeps the score at 3-0 for the Tigers.

Summer is around the corner, but the Pool party has already started. Pool strikes out the side in the top of the third and so far hasn’t given up a hit.

But now in the top of the fourth, the Redhawks get their first hit off the bat of Meredith Cann. However, Central strands runners on 1st and second to end the top of the fourth.

Redhawk pitcher, Luca Seeling picks up a strikeout, getting the batter to bite on a well-placed pitch. Wheaton South still leads 3-0 at the end of the fifth.

Naperville Central having difficulty executing

Central’s bats are searching for some life in the sixth and Jamie Saran dribbles one into center field, but take a close look at what happens next. Saran is called out, after just barely stepping off the bag.

A couple of at-bats later, Seeling is able to knock one just past the outstretching glove of Pool. But she is stranded at first base to close out the top of the sixth.

Wheaton South’s Katie Jensen is up and she hits a deep shot into right-center field, which is hard to judge for the Redhawks. Jensen turns on the jets for an RBI triple to extend the Tiger’s lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Tigers extend their lead

Next at-bat, Parker Leonard is able to get Jensen home with an RBI single up the gap. The Tiger’s offense is looking to close this one out.

Pool, already with an RBI triple, collects another RBI here off a single just past the second basemens glove. Pool advances to third base, where she would eventually score and the Tigers lead 7-0 to close the sixth inning.

Pool pitches a complete game for Wheaton South, picking up her 11th strikeout here in the seventh and the Tigers go on to win 7-0 against Naperville Central. Wheaton South will take on West Aurora in the regional final.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!