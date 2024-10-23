Wheaton Warrenville South comes out on top at the Naperville North girls tennis sectional

Naperville North is the host of a girls tennis 2A sectional. The Huskies and Naperville Central are two of the teams in contention along with Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee are back for another run at state for Naperville North girls tennis

In the Championship round for doubles, Huskies Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee are up against Riley and Reese Lepsi of Wheaton Warrenville South. The Tigers duo enters the match with a perfect 26-0 record on the season.

After the serve, both teams are on the attack as each side continues to rally back and forth. Riley hits the ball into the air, out of Lee’s reach for the Wheaton point.

Lee serving for the Huskies hits a good one to Riley which begins a rally between both teams. Coffman can take advantage of the Tigers’ position and after a few attacks, she splits between the Wheaton duo for the point.

Both teams continued making tough shots, trying to set their partner up to score. Lee attacks the corner which Wheaton is not able to return.

Lee attacks Riley after the serve. The two go back and forth before the Tiger hammers one which the Huskie can’t return.

North’s Lee and Wheaton’s Reese attack each other from the back row as Coffman is able to sneak it past Riley for the point.

Riley serves it down the middle and Coffman hits a shot high into the air. Reese gets close to the net, playing it short to keep it out of North’s reach for the point.

After switching sides, Coffman serves for the Huskies. Coffman hits a great serve which sets up Lee to play it short to earn a point.

North’s Lee and Reese start a back-and-forth possession between each other. Moving a little closer to the net, Coffman hits the ball short which Reese responds by getting close to the net to return the ball. Taking advantage of moving North to the right side of the court, Riley hits short to the left side and is relentless in her effort earning a point for Wheaton.

Taking you to the second set. Coffman is able to return the ball above Wheaton’s Reese’s head and stays inbounds for the game-winning point. North wins both sets 6-4 and wins the doubles sectional title, defeating the Lepsi for the first time this season!

Kaley McCabe and Lauren Morton from Wheaton South finished in third place, helping the Tigers take the lead in the team standings.

Sofia Olaru and Gabby David close out the girls tennis sectional

Wrapping up the day with the singles championship between Naperville Central senior Sofia Olaru and Downers Grove South’s Gabby David. Olaru is in the sectional championship match for a fourth consecutive season.

David gets off to a good start after the rally, hitting the ball down the line to earn the point.

After the serve, both Olaru and David keep attacking each other by starting a rally which causes both players to run side to side to keep the ball in play. Central’s Olaru is able to get closer to the net while keeping the pressure on David, which allows her to play it short for the point.

Olaru and David continue to challenge each other with a series of tough shots which both are able to rally back. Olaru is able to hit the ball in the left corner for the point. The Redhawk wins the second set 6-0.

Both sides aren’t letting up as the two begin one back-and-forth possession. The rally goes on for their longest rally yet as David hits a tough shot to the corner which takes a low bounce, making Olaru take a tough shot that lands out of bounds to secure David the three-set victory. Brooke Ittersagen from Wheaton Warrenville South finished in third place.

Wheaton Warrenville South takes home the sectional win with 27 points, while Downers Grove South takes second place with 20 points, Naperville Central takes third and Naperville North girls tennis finishes the sectional in fourth.