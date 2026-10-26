Who Did It Best – Best Badminton Shot

In this week’s Who Did It Best, we look at some of the best badminton shots through the years.

Three superior shots

First up is Neuqua’s Arthi Cunkari in 2015. Slamming the racquet home for the point.

Next is Waubonsie’s Shalu Manoharan in 2017. Walking over for the no-look return.

Lastly, it’s Naperville North’s Allison Li from 2025, dropping low and rising for the stellar finish.

Allison Li’s shot wins

You voted and chose Allison Li’s shot for Naperville North from 2025 as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

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