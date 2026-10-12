Who Did It Best – Best Boys Wrestling Takedowns

In this week’s Who Did It Best, we look at some of the best boys wrestling takedowns through the years.

Three terrific takedowns

First up is Metea’s Keenan Carter in 2012. Gaining leverage, he slams home two points.

Next is Waubonsie’s Nick Sondag in 2016. Flipping the script, and his opponent.

Lastly, it’s Naperville North’s Connor McDonald from 2025, rising and finishing through contact.

Nick Sondag’s takedown is voted the best

You voted and chose Nick Sondag’s takedown for Waubonsie from 2016 as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.