Who Did It Best – Best Football Catch

In this week’s Who Did It Best, we look at some of the best football catches through the years.

A trifecta of phenomenal catches

First up is Metea’s Alex Hagemaster in 2010. Making the one-handed snag for the touchdown.

Next is Neuqua’s Mikey Dudek in 2013. Extending for the score in traffic.

Lastly, it’s Naperville Central’s Jayden Reed from 2017, running through to seal the deal.

Jayden Reed’s catch wins

You voted and chose Jayden Reed’s catch for Naperville Central from 2017 as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

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