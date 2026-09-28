Who Did It Best – Best Girls Soccer Saves

In this week’s Who Did it Best, we look at some of the best girls soccer saves through the years.

Saves, saves, and more saves

First up is Naperville Central’s Jill D’Amico in 2010. Getting a hand on up for the block.

Next is Neuqua’s Emma Rigby in 2015, getting some air to stop the shot.

Lastly, it’s Metea’s Julia Straub in 2022, leaping high for the deflection.

Julia Straub’s goal is voted the best

You voted and chose Julia Straub’s save for Metea from 2022 as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

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