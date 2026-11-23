In this week’s Who Did It Best, we look at some of the best girls’ golf putts through the years.

Show-stopping putts

First up is Neuqua’s Jessica Yuen in 2014, riding the ridge and sinking the shot.

Next is Naperville Central’s Neha Vinesh in 2019. Curving the ball from left to right.

Lastly, it’s Naperville North’s Ella Bernier from 2022. Driving home a perfect roll.

Neha Vinesh’s putt wins

You voted and chose Neha Vinesh’s putt for Naperville Central from 2022 as the top play!

Keep an eye out for future ‘Who Did It Best’ on our Instagram page throughout the season @nctv17.

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