William Ashford Rises Above the Rim

The first Play of the Week of 2023 features William Ashford rising above the rim. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s Friday night basketball at Metea Valley High School and we got another DVC matchup. The Mustangs host the Naperville North Huskies with both teams in good form lately. The Huskies want to continue their winning ways while the Mustangs try to extend their winning streak to four games in a row.

Cole Arl is unable to convert at the rim and as the Mustangs go the other way, Quentin Schaffer throws the alley-oop to Ashford for the two-handed slam. A perfect pass by Schaffer and Ashford shows off his athleticism to get him and his teammates hyped up.

Under a minute to go and the Huskies still have a chance. Grant Montanari passes it to Jacob Nolen who dishes to Luke Williams. He drives and hits the one-footed fadeaway. However, the Metea Valley boys basketball manage to hit their free throws down the stretch as Gray finishes the night with 20 points. They get their fourth win in a row as they edge out the Huskies 50-47.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

