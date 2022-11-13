Winter Boys Basketball Preview 2022

Check out this boys basketball preview where Patrick Codo shows you what to look out for on the court. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy

We begin with Benet Academy basketball, a team that’s always a dangerous threat in ESCC and is eying another strong season. Last year the Redwings recorded another twenty-win season, along with capturing a regional championship, before falling in the sectional semifinals to Wheaton Warrenville South. The Wings will certainly miss the big man Kyle Thomas after his graduation but they do bring back other ballers like Nikola Abusara, Sam Driscoll, Brady Kunka, along with others who contributed last season who are ready to take on a bigger role this winter. These returners show that head Coach Gene Heidkamp has faith in his seniors helping out the rest of the squad on the court.

“I think they have good leadership abilities in general, but that experience is valuable. Now that they have gone through playing in the State tournament, going through our conference, playing at Pontiac and those types of things. So that experience is so valuable. I think it’s gonna benefit everybody so their leadership is going to count in a big way.” said Benet Academy Head Basketball Coach Gene Hiedkamp.

The seniors along with the rest of the team will tip off their season in the Saint Charles East Thanksgiving tournament on November 22nd.

Neuqua Valley

To the DVC portion starting with Neuqua Valley basketball who captured another regional title and won 22 games a year ago. If the Cats are looking for another 20+ win campaign they will need to replace graduates Cole Vonnahme, Jayden Dean, Kurt Lomuntad, Nick Kinkade and Erikas Gurskas. Players like Nick Lendino, Chris Srbinov, and sharpshooter Luke Kincade return to the hardwood hoping to build on last season’s success. If NV wants to not only capture another regional title but win their first sectional since 2009, it starts with another challenging schedule starting with the Oswego Hoops for Healing tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley basketball enters the winter with second year head coach Andrew Scwietzer along with many seniors who got varsity playing time a year ago. The Green and Gold do lose three-year player Tyler Helbing but should have enough to replace his contributions like Tyler Threat, Braylon Spicer, Shoi Rathi, and big man Jackson Langendorf. This group is looking for a fourth winning season in a row and their first regional title since 2019. Every season in the DVC features a tough schedule but this Warrior bunch is ready to accept it and tip off their 2022 campaign in the Batavia Invite on November 22nd.

Metea Valley

Going up Eola to Metea Valley where the Mustangs haven’t won a regional title since 2014. It’s been a couple of tough years for the Black and Gold, but this season’s squad is poised to surprise everyone after picking up key wins against Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central a season ago. After the graduation of Charlie Nosek and Zach Steffgen, coming back is Charlie’s younger brother Jake Nosek who is entering his sophomore season, along with junior Nick Schroeder, and seniors Quentin Schaffer and Javion Grizzle. The juniors on this year’s teams went undefeated in conference last year which gives head coach Isiah Davis a lot of reason for optimism. Their season begins in the Wheaton Academy tournament on November 22nd.

Naperville North

Naperville North did not have the best regular season on the hardwood, going only 4-6 in the conference last winter. However, once the postseason hit they were in business mode winning a regional final in upset fashion. The twelve seeded Huskies took down five seeded Naperville Central in the semifinals and four seeded Lake Park in the regional championship game to capture the plaque. Unfortunately, that Cinderella run came to an end in the sectional semifinals against defending 4A State Champions Glenbard West, one of the best teams the state has ever seen. The Blue and Orange will be losing contributors like Jake Torcasio, and standout Zeke Williams but his brother Luke is back for his junior year followed by Jacob Nolen and Cole Arl. It will be exciting to see what Gene Nolan’s squad will bring to the table and it all starts with the annual Hoops for Healing Thanksgiving tournament against Oswego East.

Naperville Central

The Huskies crosstown rival Naperville Central won nineteen games in their regular season and finished tied for second in the DVC behind DeKalb but failed to win a regional title after ending the season with four straight losses. Now the Redhawks have to regroup after the graduation of James Jopes and DVC player of the year Jonah Hinton along with Mantas Zilys transferring to Vermont Academy. Simon Krugliakovas, Michael Boyce, Grady Cooperkawa are only three varsity players coming back for their senior year and are looking to lead the charge with fresh new blood on the hardwood. The Hawks first game will begin in the Maine East Thanksgiving tournament on November 21st against Ridgewood.

