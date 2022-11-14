Winter Girls Gymnastics Preview 2022

The big news in the local girls gymnastics scene is the formation of the District 204 Co-Op, which is made up of the members of the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op and Neuqua Valley. So athletes from all three 204 schools are now teammates. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Combining the returning talent on the roster should make District 204 a formidable group with junior Hailey Mitchell, who impressed as a Sectional qualifier for the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op the past two seasons, back in the fold. Lauren Cordero, who qualified for sectionals in the All Around for Neuqua returns alongside fellow Wildcat Xara Gin. Lucia Caruso is an exciting freshman who appears ready to contribute right away. Stephanie Svec from Waubonsie Valley returns for her senior season after being an All-Conference Team member in the uneven bars and the floor exercise, as does Gabi Palm and Mahalaxmi Some. Susan Jones and Amelia Wachtel are key loses, however due to the deeper talent pool to choose from this D204 squad is well suited to compete for a deep postseason run.

Naperville North

Naperville North was the strongest local team a season ago after the Huskies won the Hinsdale Central regional championship. Ridgley Jump, who finished in 11th at state in the parallel bars has since graduated along with fellow All Around state qualifier Katie Kristle and Dana Blakey and Khya Smith. The cupboard is not bare for the blue and orange however, as Abby Aldrich, who was a sectional qualifier in the All Around as well is back for her senior year.

Head Coach Christian Stanicek says that Samarra Connolly and Erin Arnold have made big strides over the summer and are more than ready to make the leap from JV to the varsity ranks. Freshman Kate Ahlfeld will also be one to watch as a top newcomer in the area.

Naperville Central

Naperville Central is happy to return Gaby Tapia for her junior campaign after she was frequently one her team’s top performers a season ago. However, the Redhawks will need to replace Namrata Bhattacharjee, who bounced back from injury to help her team down the stretch last season. Veteran seniors Erin Gugora, Camila Bonta and Anna Chi have also moved on via graduation. However Central will return more talent with valuable experience in the form of sophomore Alana Williams and senior Tammy Bajek. Avani Prasad is a newcomer to watch for the red and white this season.