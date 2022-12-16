Wrestling Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 12.15.22

Neuqua Valley wrestling takes on Metea Valley in a DVC match where the Wildcats cruise to a dominant victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a DVC wrestling match at Neuqua Valley as two teams look to get their first win in conference play and build some momentum. The Wildcats come into this meet losing to Oak Park River Forest while the Mustangs lost to the Waubonsie Valley Warriors.

160 Pounds

Lets begin wih the 160-pound clash between Metea Valley’s Connor Norton and Neuqua Valley’s John Nurudinov. Nurudinov goes for the takedown. Norton is hanging in there for the Mustangs, but the stops it and the points go to the Wildcats. They take the early 6-0 lead.

195 Pounds

Next up is the 195-pound match between Mustang Zuhair Baig taking on Wildcat Saif Mir. These two would be in for quite a battle as Baig goes for the pin, but the referee stops it and we go another round.

In round 2, these two keep battling for momentum. Baig tries to get the pin, but Mir breaks free.

In round 3, these two keep battling to try to secure crucial points for their team. Baig is not able to get the pin and the points go to Mir and the Wildcats. They now lead 14-0.

285 Pounds

Now we go to the 285-pound matchup between Wildcat Alex Marx and Mustang Ramon Arteaga. Arteaga goes straight for the takedown and gets Marx on his back. Marx is not able to break away and the Mustangs finally get on the board. They trail 18-6.

106 Pounds

Onto the 106-pound matchup between Davi Moraes of Metea Valley taking on Neuqua Valley’s Brady Podracky. These two have been fighting to get points and Podracky tries to pin down Moraes. He does just enough to get it for the Wildcats to extend their lead 24-6.

113 Pounds

Up next is the 113-pound match with Matthew Shaw of the Mustangs battling Eesh Bandla. Shaw goes for the takedown on Bandla and he hangs on till the buzzer as the Mustangs get the points. They trail 24-9.

126 pounds

In our last matchup of the night, we have the 126-pound matchup between Metea Valley’s Arjo Basu against Neuqua Valley’s Jad Esslimani. The Wildcats are back in control as they look to extend their lead. Esslimani holds Basu down to get the pin for the Wildcats. Neuqua Valley cruises to a dominant victory by a score of 51-15 and get its first DVC conference win of the season.

