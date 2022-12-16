Wrestling Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 12.15.22

It’s senior night at Naperville North as the Huskies honor their seniors before a crosstown showdown with Naperville Central. The grappling Redhawks fly in with a 2-0 DVC record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

285 Pound Match

The night begins with the 285 match. Central’s Chase Enfield sweeps the leg of Husky Alex Kusherbach and quickly gets him on his back. From there Enfield gets the pin to fire up the Hawks with a 6-0 lead.

120 Pound Match boosts North

At 120 pounds North’s Aiden is in a nail bitter with Vince Bern. Early on Hinkle keeps his will on his opponent but later on it’s Bern pulling the reverse and take control of the match. In the third period Hinkle finally has Bern where he wants him and pins him to tie the match up at 9.

126 Pounds Ethan Olson’s First DVC Match

The Redhawks are thrilled to have state qualifier Ethan Olson back for his senior year as he wrestles in his first conference match. His opponent is Tyler Sternstein and Olson is getting all the points he can. Olson keeps his opponent up in the air but Sternstein finds himself on top but time winds down in the second period. In the third Olson maintains his cool and takes care of Sternstein by three points to break the tie.

138 Pounds

Larry Stubitsch keeps his foot on the gas pedal showing absoletely no love to Clayton Champion. Both wrestlers light it up in the scoreboard in this match but Stubitsch scores enough to get him the win and keep the flow going for Central.

Overtime at 160 Pounds

We have overtime in the 160 pound clash as Redhawk John Carens gets a single leg takedown on Husky Kai Goodrick and that’s all he needs to win the match.

Huskies Stop the bleeding at 170 Pounds

Despite the fun for Central, North stops the bleeding at 170 with Matas Budreikas. He turns over Joe Thomas and holds him down long enough for the pin.

195 Pounds

However this night was a Redhawk dominance. Jacob Smetters at 195 picks up a major decision on Zach Schmidt and Central takes the matchup 43-19.

