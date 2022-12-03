Wrestling Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 12.01.22

Naperville North wrestling faces Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies put on a dominant performance. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a DVC matchup on the mats at Neuqua Valley High School. The Naperville North Huskies are a group looking to make a statement and get off to a good start. The Wildcats are a young team that is hungry and determined to show that fighting spirit in front of their home fans.

106 Pounds

We start the meet off with the 106-pound match between Naperville North’s Umar Sadaki and Neuqua’s Brady Podracky. The two battle on the mat and Podracky tries to get out from underneath, but Sadaki gets the pin for the Huskies and they take the lead 6-0.

138 Pounds

Next we have the 138-pound matchup between Huskie Clayton Champion and Wildcat Andrew Dalson. Much similar to the last match these two keep fighting for position. However, Dalson is not able to break free from Champion and the referee stops it. Champion takes this one and the Huskies lead 34-0.

152 Pounds

Onto the 152-pound match between Sam Pullmen of Naperville North wrestling and Neuqua Valley’s Maddox Menendez. These two would be in for a long battle and in the first round, Menendez tries to pin Pullmen, but he is able to break free.

We go to another round and Menendez is able to get Pullmen down. Can the Wildcat get the pin? He can’t and Pullmen is able to break free at the last minute to keep the match going.

In the last round, Pullmen and Menendez keep pushing, but Menendez does just enough to get the points for the Wildcats. They trail 40-3.

160 Pounds

Up next is 160 pounds as Naperville North’s Kye Copper takes on John Nurundinov from Neuqua Valley. The two fight to get the upper hand. Nurundinov is not giving up, but Copper is able to hang on for the pin and the Huskies extend their lead to 46-3.

170 Pounds

The last battle is the 170-pound matchup between Huskie Madis Bodrukis and Wildcat Silvano Spatafora. This match ends pretty quickly as Spatafora keeps Bodrukis down long enough to get the pin for the Wildcats. In the end, it would not be enough as the Huskies put on a dominant performance winning by a score of 58-19.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!