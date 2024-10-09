York girls tennis defeats Benet Academy while the Redwings celebrate Senior Night

Benet Academy girls tennis celebrates senior night with 13 seniors in action against the York Dukes on a perfect evening for tennis. The regular season is winding down with conference tournaments approaching this weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lizzie Isyanov dazzles in one singles

Benet senior Meredith Converse competes at one singles against one of the state’s top singles players, Lizzie Isyanov, who finished in fifth place in 2022.

Converse needs to start strong to build some momentum and she will take the early point when her opponent finds the net on her first return.

However, Isyanov would settle in from there. Converse looks to keep the pressure on with some strong backhands to keep her opponent near the back, but Isaynov is there for every return. Converse tries to slice one back up the middle, but the Duke waits back and whips a nasty forehand to the right side for the point. In a blink the point goes to the York senior.

In the second set, Isyanov completes the two set sweep in impressive fashion with a perfectly placed ace to put the Dukes in front early.

The lone underclassmen in the lineup for the Redwings is sophomore Lily Lopatka in two singles. She takes on Lizzy Boychuk from York.

In the first set with Lopatka serving in the near court, each player takes turns skimming low line drives just over the net. The Redwing pushes a forehand that forces her opponent to find the net as Lopatka takes set one 6-1.

Another lengthy volley in the second set with Lopatka in the far court. She is able to put the point away using the soft touch on the backhand, which ends up eluding the reach of Boychuk. The Redwing wins in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Competitive battles in the doubles division

The doubles division is all seniors for Benet. Erin Conway and Julia Keough step in for the Redwings at three doubles against Violette Ries and Claudia Clark. With Benet in the far court, Conway takes the first return with Keough at the net. Sometimes you just need to get your racquet on the ball and hope something good happens. That’s what Keough does with a strong forehand that was headed out of bounds, but Ries goes to return it before realizing she should let it go, as ball deflects off the Dukes for the Redwing point.

Late in the first set, Conway again has the initial return before Keough uses the two handed backhand down the middle for the point. Benet takes the first set 6-4.

York comes back strong in the second set, winning 6-2 to set up a tiebreaker. Late in the tiebreaker there is a lengthy volley with a lot of lobs back and forth. Late in the point the action picks up when Claudia Clark goes for a smash, but Keough races to her right and gets the return back over. Conway then uses the overhand return, but Clark is waiting to drop the ball back in the corner for the point. The Dukes take the tiebreaker 13-11 to win a competitive three doubles matchup.

In two doubles Katie Jendra and Natalie Grover hope to continue their strong senior campaigns. The Wings will face Olivia Allen and Rose DeCristafano representing the Dukes.

Grover works near the back for Benet with a pair of returns to the other side of the court. Jendra does good work at the net with some rapid fire shots that find the mark. York tries to keep the point alive but Jendra smashes the ball down to help the Redwings take the first set 6-2.

In the second set the Benet duo locks in with Jendra playing near the back, sharing several returns with Olivia Allen. Eventually she catches the Dukes off guard, sending her backhand down the line and keeping it in play for the point. The Redwings sweep two doubles 6-2, 6-1.

York takes the victory in one doubles

It’s a great matchup in one doubles with Benet seniors Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka against CJ and Josie Coan.

The sun beginning to set as Delaney serves in the far court. Lopatka is ready at the net for the return that deflects off the Dukes for the point.

Later in the set the roles are reversed as the Coan’s earn the point on a nice lunging stop at the net that splits the court. York wins the opening set 6-4.

These duos are strong players with few weaknesses and the ability to get to shots all around the court. In the second set, the Redwings tie things up at 4-4 when Delaney smashes the return at the net for the point.

In the end, York is able to pull away to win the final two games, taking the second set by a 6-4 tally with a great lunging return after Delaney clips the net. York girls tennis picks up the road victory over Benet by a 5-2 team score with both teams looking ready for the approaching post season.