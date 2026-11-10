York takes home the IHSA 3A boys state cross country title

The boys are back in town at Detweiller Park for the IHSA 3A state cross country. Two Naperville-area schools, Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central, are here to compete as full teams in this year’s state meet, along with Naperville North sophomore Shrey Meyer competing as an individual on a perfect day for a run. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gudauskas and Meek set the pace in the early going

As the truck drives by on the grassy field, the runners are off. Wildcat Grayson Meek gets the race off to a good start while senior Jesse Gudauskas trails behind his teammate. Other schools involved in the race include Downers Grove North, New Trier, Plainfield South, York, Hinsdale Central, Batavia, and Barrington.

Running fast in mile one, Wildcats Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek lead the way with Charles Ray of Quincy in the top three. Downers Grove North’s Stephen Cox and Willowbrook’s Legend Alka are off to a good start, with the line of runners including sectional champion Santiago Chavez from Reavis and Patrick Hill from York. Further in the pack is Wildcat Reyaansh Bhagat. Redhawk runners Derek Williamson, Manny Najera, and Jack Anderson are keeping pace along with Shrey Meyer.

Santiago Chavez pulls away

The top runners change in mile two with Samuel Hill of St. Charles North, Santiago Chavez, and Karanveer Patil of Lake Zurich forming the top three. In the top 6 is Jesse Gudauskas trailing behind David Moore of Fremd. As more runners fall in line, Alex Batsala from Plainfield South, Stephen Cox, and Grayson Meek are in the next pack alongside a couple of runners from Hinsdale Central, while Redhawk Derek Williamson and Wildcat Reyaansh Bhagat are not far apart. Trailing behind Bhagat are Shrey Meyer and Jack Anderson.

York adds to its historic state title collection

The lead changes at the finish line, with Santiago Chavez finishing in first place at 14:04.08. One of the ten best performances in 3A history. Patil of Lake Zurich takes 2nd place, just five seconds behind Chavez, while Samuel Hill finishes in third. Jesse Gudauskas finishes his high school cross country career in the top four with a time of 14:15.8 and a spot on the podium. With Patrick Hill finishing in sixth, George Knott 30th, and five total runners in the top 60, York High School goes on to win the overall state meet with a score of 141. Wildcats Grayson Meek and Reyaansh Bhagat both finished 33rd and 47th. Redhawk Derek Williamson finishes in 26th, just one spot away from All-State honors. Shrey Meyer finishes the day in 36th. Naperville Central would place 10th as a team while Neuqua Valley wraps up the season in 11th.

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