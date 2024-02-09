Yorkville boys basketball pulls away from Metea Valley in the final minutes

A tough non-conference matchup late in the regular season has Yorkville hosting Metea Valley boys basketball. The Foxes are led by 6’11 center Jason Jakstys, a University of Illinois commit who will draw plenty of attention from Jake Nosek and Will Ashford. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Yorkville builds the first-half advantage

In the first half, Yorkville with an early advantage and looks to add on as Bryce Salek uses the crossover to get to the rim for the layup.

Metea Valley pushes the ball up the floor, Jake Nosek looks for a cutting Will Ashford. The pass gets deflected, but Ashford sticks with it, grabs the ball and puts it in for two. 24-18 Yorkville leads.

Final minutes of the half, Michael Dunn drives to the hoop, but Alex Danehl blocks the shot. Jason Jakstys flies in for the rebound and the putback. The Foxes take a 36-27 lead into halftime.

Mustangs make a second half push

Early in the second half, Metea swings the ball to Nosek who lets the shot fly from three and he buries it. Mustangs down 36-30 as Nosek gets into double digits.

Next time down the floor, James Parker drives to the middle and scores with an acrobatic up and under layup. Metea is now down by four.

Yorkville pushes the ball up as Salek gets the pass from Jakstys and drives in for the tough layup. 13 points on the night for Salek.

Metea is out on the break late in the third quarter, Parker finds Will Ashford who wins the race up the floor as the senior slams it home. Mustangs trail by just two, 40-38.

Foxes back up 46-40 and this time it’s Ashford hitting from beyond the arc. Metea trails 46-43 to stay within striking distance.

Early in the fourth quarter, Yorkville picks up the loose ball and pushes ahead where Jory Boley gets a tough driving layup. The senior with 15 points on the night as Yorkville leads by three.

Under four minutes to play, Mustangs down 55-52. Jake Nosek throws it inside to Ashford, who kicks it back out to Nosek who buries the three. 17 points for Nosek who ties the game at 55.

The Foxes make key plays down the stretch

Foxes look to take the lead back. Kaevian Johnson with a great crossover to create space before hitting the floater to make it 57-55 Yorkville.

Tied at 57 with under two minutes to play. Michael Dunn drives to the rim and he gets the basket and the foul. Yorkville goes up 60-57 after the clutch bucket.

Nosek playing on the perimeter takes Jakstys out of the paint, that allows Ashford to go to work inside as he grabs his own miss and puts in the rebound. The senior leads everyone with a game high 29 points.

Under a minute to play, Metea trails 63-59 as the Mustangs look to get the ball to Nosek, but Jakstys makes the steal and drives in for the slam. Metea rushes to get a shot away as Ashford fires from three. It’s off the mark and Jakstys makes the rejection on the rebound attempt from Danehl. Foxes on the run now as Kaevian Johnson finds Jakstys under the hoop for two more. 15 in the game for the big man as Yorkville pulls away late to win the hard fought contest 69-61.