Yorkville girls basketball pulls away from Naperville Central in a 61-42 regional semifinal victory

It's time for a regional semifinal girls basketball matchup in the Bolingbrook sectional, between the 11-seed Naperville Central and the 6-seed Yorkville with Metea Valley High School playing host. The Foxes defeated the Redhawks back on January 20th by a score of 67-53.

Naperville Central looks to shake off a sluggish start

Both offenses have slow starts to the game, but Annabelle Kritzer’s interior move on Madison Spychalski gives the Redhawks their first basket.

On the next possession, Tessa Williams finds Erin Hackett for the straightaway uncontested three as the Redhawks lead 7-5.

Yorkville turns defense into offense, first with the steal by Lainey Gussman before the ball gets quickly swung around, all the way back to her for the driving layup. After the first quarter, it’s tied at 7-7.

Trinity Jones makes her return to the court

A big surprise in the second quarter as All State forward Trinity Jones makes her return to the Naperville Central lineup after recovering from an ACL tear last spring. Despite the long layoff, the junior makes an impact with a rebound and putback for the and one.

Spychalski sisters fire up the Foxes

Brooke Spychalski then finds Sydney McCabe for the corner three after she sneaks away from her defender as Yorkville takes the lead .

Her sister Madison says, what you can do, I can do better. First by finishing at the cup and making the additional free-throw. Then a three-ball to beat the first-half buzzer. Yorkville goes on a strong run to enter halftime up 29-18.

Hackett provides a spark of life in the third with another make from deep, then coaxing the ball away from the point guard for a fast break layup off the steal to get Central within single digits.

It’s Sydney McCabe’s turn to heat up, who finds herself wide open in the far corner for a triple from behind the arc.

The Redhawks stick around, with Kritzer trying the post move before opting to find Emily Moran for the three.

Yorkville is able to keep the Redhawks at bay

Into the fourth up 41-30, the Foxes continue to take care of the basketball, making crisp passes and finding Bella Phillips for a high-arching bank-shot.

Trinity Jones makes a block in the paint, and the momentum carries over to makes from deep. First by Colette McInerney who makes a three up top, before Moran connects from the other triple in the corner.

Jones then tries to get the lead back into single digits with a runner, but Yorkville gets the board and throws the pass ahead to Brooke Spychalski who makes the layup. She leads all scorers with 20.

The Foxes hit their free throws late to ice the game by a final score of 61-42. Naperville Central ends its season at 13-19 while Yorkville advances to the girls basketball regional final against Bolingbrook on Friday night.