Yorkville softball defeats Waubonsie 10-0 in the IHSA Regional Semifinals

Yorkville and Waubonsie Valley softball meet up in the IHSA Regional semifinals. The Foxes host the Regional, with the winner moving on to play either Plainfield East or Naperville North.

Dezirae Kelly makes a highlight-reel play in center for the Warriors

Aislee Morgan gets the Warriors their first baserunner with a single, which gets past the Yorkville infield.

In the bottom half of the frame, Waubonsie’s Dezirae Kelly makes a gold-glove caliber catch to steal a hit from the first Yorkville batter.

Yorkville softball starts the offensive onslaught against Waubonsie

Yorkville’s Brooke Ekwinski smacks a double in the left-center gap, as she gets the Foxes their first base runner of the day.

Callie Ferko hits a grounder to Warrior Grace Riggs, but it’s bobbled, allowing Ekwinski to score for the Foxes. The Foxes strike first and lead 1-0 in the first.

Bella Phillips scores Ferko on this opposite field single to double the Foxes’ lead.

Kayla Kersting comes up to bat in the bottom of the second and scores Liv Lathen on this ground ball to the shortstop.

In the bottom of the third, Bella Phillips pokes it to the opposite field as the ball gets past the Warrior right fielder and scores teammate Brianna Tuttle on an RBI Triple.

A batter later, Phillips crosses home after the ball gets into the outfield. It allows Rilee Petrusa to reach safely, and the Foxes have raced out to a 5-0 lead.

After stealing third, Petrusa scores on a RBI ground out from Lathen

A big fourth inning gives Yorkville a 10-0 win in the IHSA Regional Semifinals

Yorkville begins the bottom of the 4th with a bang as Kersting smacks an extra base hit off the center field wall, then cruises into third for the three-bagger.

She then scores after an opposite field single from Ekwinski, making it a 6-0 game in the 4th inning.

Another opposite single, this time coming from the bat of Ellie Fox, which scores Ekwinski.

After a pitching change in the fifth inning, Yorkville’s Petrusa drops a perfectly placed bunt to score Tuttle and reach first safely.

Yorkville ends the game on this wing from Kersting as her second extra base knock of the day gives Yorkville a 10-0 lead, activating the mercy rule and giving the Foxes the dominant win. Yorkville moves on to face the winner of Naperville North and Plainfield East in the IHSA Regional Final.