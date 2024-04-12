Zieml breaks record and The Valley girls lacrosse beats Naperville Central

Sophia Zieml and The Valley Girls’ Lacrosse team host Naperville Central on a perfect spring night at Metea. The Valley comes in at 3-3, looking to rebound from a close loss earlier in the week. Zieml needs just five goals tonight to break the career scoring record of 107 for The Valley Lacrosse. Naperville Central looks to stop a three-game losing streak as they open conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central and The Valley girls lacrosse starts close

The Valley looks strong off the start as Sophia Morgan finds Bridget Seago in the middle of the Redhawk defense. She turns and scores just 12 seconds into the match.

Redhawk Gabby Gilstrap is composed after a foul in the Valley zone as she equalizes the score at 1 a piece.

Valley captain and lead goal scorer Sophia Zieml made it 2-1 and she looks to increase the lead. She cuts through the defense and scores to make it 3-1.

Naperville Central looks to cash in on another penalty, and Williams again scores for the Redhawks. They trail 3-2.

Zieml breaks goal-scoring record

Later in the first half, Zieml surveys the defense and cuts down the middle as she takes her space and scores. 6-3 Valley Lead.

Off the face off, Zieml cuts right through the Redhawk defense as she cashes in for her fourth goal of the night, tying the career record and extending the lead to 8-3.

Williams looks to continue her scoring night as she muscles past 3 defenders. Yet the shot is saved by Warriors’ goalie Bella Kerr who was excellent on the night.

The Valley offense executes led by Sophia Morgan, who patiently finds the cutting Zieml who rockets one past the goalie for her 6th goal of the night as she breaks the career goal-scoring record! The Valley dominates and wins 17-6.