Downtown Naperville is absolutely brimming with activities and events during the holidays. Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, highlights some of her favorites in her list of “5 Things to Do in Downtown Naperville This Holiday Season.”

Santa Mailbox

Once again the Santa Mailbox will return to Downtown Naperville and Santa is very excited to receive the holiday wish lists of local kids from 11/21-12/21. Find the painted Santa Mailbox near the Van Buren Parking Lot entrance off of Main Street (near Cinnaholic). Drop in your letter, including your wish list and return address, and Santa’s magic elves will fast-track letters right to Santa Claus for the review! Best of all, kids will receive a personalized note in the mail! No postage required or cost. Just remember to include your return address. Ho, Ho, Ho!

Holiday Elf Scavenger Hunt

From November 27 – December 27, 2022, come find all of Sant’s magic elves hiding out in downtown shops – they may be hiding in the store windows or inside the business. Children of all ages are invited to print off a list of where the elves may be found – with many chances to win prizes if they find them all. They’ll be hiding, come find them!

Menorah Scavenger Hunt

Chanukah has descended on Downtown Naperville! Can you find all of the Menorahs that are hidden in many Downtown Naperville businesses? From November 27 –December 27, 2022, Children of all ages are invited to print off a list of where the Menorahs can be found – with many chances to win prizes!

Holiday Cookie Walk

The Holiday Cookie Walk is on December 3rd. Check-in is at Nichols Library, where you’ll receive a map to follow around to collect holiday treats at downtown merchants. Walk attendees will receive a commemorative souvenir sweets tote bag with a map to tour Downtown Naperville shops and restaurants while receiving sweet treats!

Magical Holiday Windows

Come experience Magical Holiday Painted Windows – where windows become art – around Downtown Naperville. See where you can find all of the snowman-themed paintings. The list will be posted in late November.

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, will hold the annual Holiday Parade of Lights through Downtown Naperville on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7 p.m.

As in years past, the parade will travel through the heart of downtown under the beautiful twinkling lights. Bundle up and enjoy an evening of festivities and brightly lit floats. Immediately following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids inside the Naperville Public Library until 9 p.m. Mark your calendars and plan to attend this popular annual holiday parade and tradition. Visit napervillerotaryparade.org for more information.

The Downtown Naperville Holiday Open House weekend runs November 12-13. Visitors will get a sneak peek at holiday sales and deals throughout the weekend! Then Hometown Holidays Weekend will take place November 25-27 where the hustle and bustle of downtown holiday shopping comes to life! Don’t forget Small Business Saturday! Locally owned and operated businesses in Downtown Naperville will be highlighted by the plaid bow placed on their door… so, if you’re looking to support a local business, look for the plaid bows starting on Black Friday!

Downtown Naperville boasts 50+ restaurants to bring holiday visitors or spend family time together! From world-class dining to casual eateries, Downtown Naperville has a delightful mix to please any palette!

Downtown Naperville has one of the largest and most successful downtown gift card programs in the country! With over 150+ merchants accepting our gift cards, it is the perfect gift for any occasion! Family, friends, teachers, or anyone on your holiday shopping list… give them the gift of choosing their own treasure!

About the Downtown Naperville Alliance

With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.

