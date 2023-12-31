Anita Knotts seeks to empower women in finance

Anita Knotts sits down with Liz Spencer for another edition of “Naperville Notables,” discussing her top books, bucket list items, and advice for her younger self. Knotts, Founder and CEO of the Lotus Women’s Institute, has devoted her career to empowering women and traditionally under-represented groups in finance.

Anita’s top three book recommendations

Women’s Worth: Finding Your Financial Confidence by Eleanor Blayney How Women Rise: Break the 12 Habits Holding You Back From Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job by Sally Helgesen and Marshall Goldsmith Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation in Everyday Life by Jon Kabat-Zinn

What is on Anita’s bucket List?

Leave the economic situation a little better for women Start a school for young girls – where they can learn finances and leadership To see Mount Everest (but not climb!)

What advice would Anita give her younger self?

“Don’t be afraid to be who you want to be in a room where nobody looks like you. So don’t try to blend in, own your difference,” says Knotts.

About the Lotus Women’s Institute

The mission of the Lotus Women’s Institute is to attract women and people of color to wealth management.

Services at LWI include: