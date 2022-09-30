Choosing a Career in the Skilled Trades

Karyn M. Charvat, Executive Director of PowerForward DuPage and TJ Jarman, Training Director for the DuPage JATC join host Joe Chura for a conversation focusing on choosing a career in the skilled building trades and the upcoming 2022 DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo.

About PowerForward DuPage

PowerForward DuPage’s highly skilled and trained electrical contractors are the “go-to” source for electrical expertise in DuPage County, leading the

electrical, energy, and communication industry in the practical application of the latest technologies.

About the DuPage County Building Trades

Focused on providing skilled and safe labor for all construction projects, while also protecting the physical and financial health of the county’s hard-working tradesmen and women, THEY BUILD DUPAGE. Find out about available apprenticeship programs by visiting the DuPage Building Trades website.

The 2022 DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo will be held on Thursday, November 10th from 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm at the IBEW Local 701 Union Hall, located at 28600 Bella Vista Parkway in Warrenville.

The event features interactive, hands-on demonstrations by the county’s building trade organizations and opportunities to meet with instructors to learn more about each individual trade apprenticeship program. The event is free to attend but requires online registration.

If you are a DuPage County educator and would like your high school to be contacted directly for participation, please contact PowerForward DuPage at 630-791-2660.

More from 630 Naperville

Stay connected in the 630 by watching the best Naperville content featuring engaging people, local places, and great advice from experts.