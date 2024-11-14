Curl up under a favorite blanket and enjoy some cozy reads

As the leaves change color and the temperatures drop, Becky Anderson of Anderson’s Bookshops shares some recommendations for cozy reads. Grab a blanket, comfy clothes, perhaps a hot beverage, and dive into these cozy reads.

The Life Impossible by Matt Haig

Retired math teacher Grace Winters inherits a small house on the island of Ibiza. Grace has experienced tragedy and takes this house as a chance to change her life.

How to Read a Book by Monica Wood

A young woman gets arrested for drunk driving and another woman is killed in the accident. While in prison, she joins a book club. “This story ends up being a book you cannot put down,” says Anderson. “You don’t want to turn that last page because you love these characters.”

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Anderson’s next recommendation is for those who lean more into nonfiction. Kimmerer is a member of the Potawatomi Nation, a scientist, and a professor. This book explores the concept of how do we give back when we take something.

The Phoenix Keeper by S.A. MacLean

This is a story of a fantastical zoo and the keepers who care for the creatures. The phoenixes are endangered, and rival keepers need to come together to protect them.

The Mystery Guest and The Mistletoe Mystery by Nita Prose

If you love cozy mysteries, then Anderson has two recommendations. These books take place in the same universe as Prose’s previous novel, The Maid, which follows Molly Gray as she tries to solve the mystery of a murdered guest.

Anderson also has recommendations for holiday books for kids.

630 Naperville Guest: Becky Anderson, Anderson’s Bookshops