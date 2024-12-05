Entourage provides a culinary experience

“Truly exceptional restaurants don’t just serve great food, they create an experience,” says Chris Grano, host of Naper Bites. “Today’s restaurant is just that – a great experience, vibes, and food that will keep you coming back for more. This is Entourage.”

Grano sits down with Operating Partner Anthony Vai to discuss Entourage and enjoy a meal.

Shrimp and jalapeno grits to start

“We have these nice, jumbo shrimp that we saute in a pan with some of our house-made creole seasonings,” says Vai, “throw in some andouille sausage, a bunch of different veggies, jalapenos, creole butter that we throw in with the sauce, some cream. And over a bed of grits.”

Grano notes the balancing of flavors in the dish. “You’re talking about being simple,” he says, “but building too. This is a classic dish. Everyone has had shrimp and grits in their day. But what I noticed as Chef was building it in the kitchen, is that there’s just layer upon layer upon layer.”

North Atlantic jumbo scallops cooked to perfection

The scallops served up at Entourage are U/10, meaning they are large scallops that average 10 per pound. They are pan-seared to keep the delicate texture and served with chimichurri and risotto.

Linz Heritage Angus steaks

“It doesn’t get more classic than a Delmonico steak,” says Grano. All steaks are aged, with several cuts dry-aged in-house. And Entourage takes a unique spin on the sides serving the steaks with truffled crispy potato pavé, pickled onions, and oven-dried tomatoes.

Entourage embraces the spirit of modern American cuisine and celebrates the various cultures of America. Modern American cuisine means taking the best of classic American dishes—think specialty cuts of meat, fresh seafood, and more—and elevating them with innovative enhancements and bold, global influences. Each plate is a piece of art, beautifully presented and packed with flavor in every bite.

Host: Chris Grano, Naper Bites