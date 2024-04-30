Explore Naperville Restaurants with Chris Grano

Naperville is known for its vibrant community and thriving restaurant scene. At the heart of the city’s culinary appeal is its diverse array of restaurants, each offering a unique blend of flavors, ambiance, and hospitality. Whether you’re craving a slice of traditional deep-dish pizza or yearning for a gourmet culinary adventure, there’s a restaurant in Naperville to satisfy every taste bud.

Naperville Restaurants take center stage in a new monthly segment on 630 Naperville.

Hosted by the charismatic Chris Grano, Naper Bites will showcase what the community has to offer in terms of culinary delights. For Grano, the opportunity to host Naper Bites is more than just a chance to indulge in delicious food – it’s a way to deepen his connection to the community he calls home.

As a Realtor living and working in Naperville, Grano serves 40+ families each year and knows that the incredible restaurant scene Naperville offers is a big draw for people moving to the area. Grano believes that in order for Naperville to continue to be a great place to live and raise a family, we need to support our local restaurants and other businesses to keep them thriving.

About Chris Grano

Grano is a Realtor for Keller Williams Infinity and together with his wife, Alicia, is raising two young children. He is also the host for Naperville Real Talk Podcast.

Chris’s background in entertainment, including experience as a singer and actor, brings a unique flair to Naper Bites. His natural charisma and enthusiasm for Naperville’s culinary offerings promise to make each segment a delightful and engaging experience for viewers.

Mark your calendars for the first of each month to tune in to 630 Naperville and join Chris Grano as he explores Naperville’s restaurant scene, one bite at a time!

About 630 Naperville

630 Naperville, co-hosted by Paige and Nathan Ronchetti, delivers a monthly dose of lifestyle content that keeps viewers plugged into the pulse of the 630 area code. Each episode is a captivating mix of fascinating guests and expert advice, offering a glimpse into Naperville’s rich cultural tapestry. Whether you’re looking to learn something new or deepen your connection to the community, 630 Naperville is a must-watch for life-long residents and newcomers alike.