Explore vegan options for World Vegan Month at Lucky Penny Deli Cafe

November is World Vegan Month, and Lucky Penny Deli Cafe in Naperville has plenty of options on its menu.

“A city like Naperville has to have a great vegan restaurant,” says Naper Bites host, Chris Grano. While Lucky Penny isn’t strictly a vegan restaurant, they offer an extensive vegan menu, as well as a gluten-free menu. Open seven days a week from 7 am to 3 pm for breakfast and lunch, diners will be able to find something to their taste.

Back in 2016, Penny (yes indeed, there is a real Penny) opened up the diner. With a bundle of experience in the restaurant industry and living in different regions, Penny created a wonderful and tasty menu with enough variety to satisfy any craving. And portions where you definitely don’t leave hungry!

Chilaquiles and a west coast frittata

Grano sat down with Brisa Hernandez, the owner’s daughter. Hernandez was the inspiration for the vegan menu.

“I noticed that not too many places had a vegan menu,” says Hernandez, “ and I noticed that some people are allergic to eggs and dairy, so they had more options to eat.”

Chef Chef Mario Moya Salazar prepared chilaquiles and a West Coast frittata for Grano to try. “If you just gave that to me, I wouldn’t know it was vegan,” said Grano of the frittata, which features fresh spinach, peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and vegan eggs baked golden brown. Topped with fresh avocado and served with hash browns or fruit.

Grano also tried the chilaquiles with crispy corn tortilla, mixed with green or red salsa, onions, Beyond Burger crumbles, pico de gallo, and served with vegan scrambled eggs.

Lucky Penny Deli Cafe is located at 1224 West Ogden Avenue, Naperville, Illinois 60563.

Host: Chris Grano, Naper Bites

Guests: Chef Mario Moya Salazar & Brisa Hernandez