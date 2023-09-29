Fresh take on charcuterie boards by Jolie Charcuterie

The charcuterie trend has taken the culinary world by storm, and now it’s time to hop on the food board trend and infuse some flair into your next gathering.

In this exclusive segment of 630 Naperville Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, chats with Jamane Hinton from Jolie Charcuterie to explore imaginative ways to elevate your entertaining and get insider tips on how to build a better board.

A step-by-step guide to crafting the perfect charcuterie board

1. Select your board: Choose a stunning board or a combination of boards in various shapes and sizes. Wooden, marble, or slate boards offer an elegant canvas for your culinary masterpiece.

2. Define your sections: Divide your board creatively, either mentally or physically, using crackers, breadsticks, or even edible dividers like fragrant rosemary sprigs.

3. Artful arrangement of bowls and round shapes: Strategically position small bowls or circular containers across the board. Fill these with delectable dips, creamy hummus, or soft cheeses to add texture and flavor variety.

4. Curate your cheese selection: Handpick an assortment of cheeses, including hard and soft varieties. Slice or cube these cheeses and arrange them thoughtfully in different board sections for visual appeal. Pro tip: Enhance your cheese board’s visual and flavor appeal by adding cheeses in groups of three different varieties.

5. Introduce the charcuterie: Elevate your board with carefully folded or rolled cured meats such as prosciutto, salami, and turkey. Arrange these meats gracefully, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

6. A splash of freshness with fruits and vegetables: Inject vibrant colors and flavors by including plump grapes, succulent berries, and sweet figs. Complement the fruit with crisp, fresh vegetables like cherry tomatoes and cucumber slices for a harmonious balance.

7. Crunch with nuts and artistic garnishes: Add textural interest by scattering an assortment of nuts around the board, such as almonds and walnuts. Elevate the visual appeal with garnishes like fragrant rosemary or delicate thyme.

8. Tackle empty spaces creatively: Consider any remaining gaps and spaces as you assemble your board. Fill these openings with delicacies such as briny olives, dried fruits, nuts, or extra crackers for a harmonious composition.

9. The final flourish: Conclude your food board with an exquisite drizzle of honey for a captivating finishing touch.

With these expert tips and creative tricks from Jolie Charcuterie, your food board will undoubtedly steal the spotlight at your next gatherings. Prepare to impress your guests with your newfound charcuterie prowess and embrace the joy of entertaining!