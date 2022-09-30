Healthy Employees = Healthy Businesses

Do healthy employees equate to healthier businesses? On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, joins Steve Hlavac, Owner & Director of Training at Beyond Measure Fitness Training at the gym to learn more about the many benefits of fitness for both employees and employers. They discuss how overall health impacts job performance, talk about common fitness myths and provide 3 things people can do at home or the office to build fitness/physical health into their workday. The segment concludes with Steve walking Kaylin through some simple exercises that can be done anywhere to improve both physical and mental health.

​​Business Forward Guest

Steve Hlavac, Owner & Director of Training at Beyond Measure Fitness Training

About Beyond Measure Fitness Training

Beyond Measure Fitness Training is an adult personal training facility designed for adults 40 and older. We specialize in strength training, nutritional support and improving daily habits in an effort to help every person become the happiest, healthiest and strongest person they can be.

Whether your goal is to lose weight, tone up, improve your golf game, or just make the demands of daily life easier, we have a program for you- regardless of your experience level.

Never feel lost in the gym again with the help of Beyond Measure Fitness Training in Naperville!

About the Naperville Chamber of Commerce

As one of the largest Chambers in Illinois, the NACC prides itself on bold-thinking and pushing past outdated agendas to uncover the tools and know-how needed for business growth and development. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has one goal: to move Business Forward towards an engaged, thriving community by being Your Advocate and Your Resource for Our Community. The NACC is 5-star Accredited from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an honor bestowed on only 1% of Chambers nationwide. Learn more at: www.naperville.net.

