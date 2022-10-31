Healthy Holiday Eating

The holidays are almost here! That means parties, hot chocolate, hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, sweets, eating on the go, and stress eating. The average person gains two pounds or less during the holidays, but studies have found that the weight remains until the next holiday. Here are some tips to keep weight gain from snowballing.

Plan. Start each week by planning dinners, stocking healthy snacks and scheduling your workouts. This is not the time of year to try new and complicated recipes. Familiar recipes will take less time and reduce stress.

Eat before leaving for the party. Eat something small before facing party food and drinks to avoid arriving with an empty stomach and making bad choices. Eat some fruit, vegetables, a handful of nuts or some Greek yogurt before heading out the door.

Step away from the buffet. Most holiday get-togethers include a buffet or hors-d'oeuvres table. Fill a plate with one layer of food, then walk away from the table. Focus on fresh salads, raw vegetables and lean proteins like shrimp, turkey, and ham. Avoid high-calorie breads, pasta and cheese-laden items.

Eat slowly. The slower someone eats, the less they'll eat. It takes the brain 15 minutes to register when the stomach is full. A slow eater will eat less food, which means fewer calories.

Drink (water, that is). Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during a feast or while drinking alcohol (alternate a glass of water with each alcoholic drink). Water maintains hydration, which increases energy and reduces overeating.

Make treats small. It's OK to have fun during the holidays! Choose one small dessert. Be selective and savor it.

Sneak in more veggies. Add more vegetables into each course. Making mashed potatoes? Make them half potatoes and half cauliflower. Add steamed, pureed vegetables into almost any dish. Add pureed butternut squash to macaroni and cheese—it will increase the nutritional value,

decrease the calories per serving and no one will know the difference!

Toni Havala, MS, RD, LDN is a registered dietitian at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

