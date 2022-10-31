Holidays to Remember

Parties, over-indulgence, and the stress of the season can lead to a major increase in drinking over the holidays. For many, alcohol is a big part of their celebrations and traditions, however, it can be detrimental to both your health and your already fragile relationship with your mother-in-law. Here are a few tips to help keep from overdoing it during the upcoming holiday season:

Make new healthy traditions that don’t revolve around alcohol

Maybe for you, that is choosing to do a 5K on Thanksgiving morning with your family instead of having that bloody mary or mimosa in front of a game Or it could be as simple as going on a family walk after you finish the heavy holiday meals vs. letting the turkey tryptophan kick in. Walking can help aid digestion and manage blood sugar levels. Whatever activity you chose, just try to incorporate movement somehow and make it an integral part of all the fun festivities.

Be ready to resist the pressure to drink

Sometimes you need to develop strategies (or a few strategies) in advance to help say no and build up drink-refusal skills. If Uncle Ken is always ready with the next beer at Thanksgiving, start practicing your response now. Keep it short and firm but also respectful. Avoid long explanations and just keep it simple. And if saying a respectful “no” fails, you can simply walk away.

Choose non-alcoholic drinks

It’s great to have non-alcoholic (NA) drink options available at holiday gatherings and non-alcoholic choices have come a long long way. Traditional drinks like wine, spirits, and beer can now all be purchased NA and served with pride to help provide healthier holiday drinking options for your guests.

About Go Brewing

It’s natural to grab a beer… When you’re out with friends relaxing after a long work day or celebrating. (And there’s always something to celebrate.) You want to grab drinks with friends. You don’t want to wake up feeling like crap. And the two shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.

You might have tried to cut back but always ended up with a drink in hand anyway. And maybe you’ve wondered if there was an alternative that could help you feel better the next day, not worse.

Go Brewing, gets it. That’s why they’ve been working since 2020 to craft an entire lineup of beers aimed at helping people just like you enjoy brews that taste good and are better for you.

Less alcohol, fewer calories… More productive tomorrow.

