Interested in a trade career? PowerForward DuPage has you covered

PowerForward DuPage acts as a professional partner for businesses, developers, contractors, individuals, and municipalities to further the excellence and growth in the electrical industry and the local economy. They listen to, educate, promote, inspire, and partner with the community, their members, and customers to place the spotlight firmly on the electrical industry in DuPage and surrounding counties, and help people discover a trade career.

DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo

Those interested in a trade career can attend the DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo on October 24, 2024, at the IBEW Local 701.

A few years ago, we noticed this trend where many high schools had discontinued the traditional shop class,” says Karyn Charvat, PowerForward DuPage Executive Director, “and when we would go out to speak a lot of students just really didn’t know what it meant to be an electrician or a carpenter or a plumber. And so we decided to ramp up some efforts here locally and put together the trade apprenticeship expo.”

The expo will feature two sessions. Session one will run from 3:30pm – 4:45pm and Session 2 from 5:00pm – 6:15pm. Attendees of the event must register before October 21.

Finding a trade career in DuPage County

DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo guests will have the opportunity to meet with over a dozen of DuPage County’s union construction building trade affiliates and representatives from their respective apprenticeship training programs.

“There’s a lot of people that ask that question, what am I going to do after high school? So by coming here, you start finding those different pathways. And what most people don’t realize is there’s a lot of opportunities here,” says TJ Jarman, the Training Director for Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of DuPage County or DuPage JATC.

630 Naperville Guests: Karyn Charvat, PowerForward DuPage Executive Director & TJ Jarman, DuPage JATC Training Director