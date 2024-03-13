McNulty Irish Dancers jig into the NCTV17 studio

The McNulty Irish dancers stopped by the NCTV17 studio to perform and showcase their stepping abilities. The McNulty School of Irish Dance offers Irish dance lessons throughout the Chicago suburban area. The program challenges each dancer to achieve their personal best on and off the dance floor. Students develop concentration skills, coordination, and self-confidence that serve them well in all facets of life.

The McNulty School offers classes for all ages and experience levels. All students have the opportunity to perform and compete. Dancers begin learning in the Irish soft dance shoes and then progress to heavy shoe dances over time. Students will enjoy learning both solo and team dances.

Irish dance is for everyone regardless of cultural or ethnic background

The McNulty School of Irish Dance was founded by Barbara McNulty in 1971 in Naperville. For the Irish-American family, dance is a great way to stay connected with one’s heritage. Yet, Irish dance offers tremendous opportunities to all students, regardless of cultural or ethnic background.

McNulty believes Irish Dance is an art form to be cherished, passed on to children, and shared with the world. McNulty School of Irish Dance strives to support & encourage dancers by providing praise, discipline, and the opportunity to perform.

All ages are welcome to learn Irish dance

The McNulty School offers preschool, youth, teen, and adult classes in six locations, including Naperville: