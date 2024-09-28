More than Botox – cosmetic dermatology at Basko Dermatology

“Cosmetic dermatology is the branch of dermatology that focuses on improving the appearance of skin, hair, and nails for cosmetic reasons,” says Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska.

Basko Dermatology recently underwent a renovation, expanding the space and allowing for more cosmetic dermatology procedures. The space is at the same address of 1331 W 75th Street in Naperville, but now they are in suite 402.

“We recently expanded our space to provide a better patient experience,” says Dr. Basko, “from check in to check out. As well as be able to provide more medical, surgical, and cosmetic services. Our goal is to have patients be happy in the office, feel welcomed, and feel like they are well taken care of.”

HydraFacials, Botox injections, and dermal fillers

HydraFacial Treatments are a relatively newer technology used to cleanse, extract, and hydrate your skin. HydraFacial uses serums that are made with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants that create an instantly glowing effect. It can be used as a complement to other professional skincare treatments.

“Botox is a toxin that relaxes the muscle,” says Dr. Basko, “and the goal of Botox is to relax those fine lines and wrinkles.” Dr. Basko warns that Botox is not permanent and will need repeat applications.

Basko Dermatology also offers fillers including hyaluronic acid injections, a minimally invasive procedure that can produce significant rejuvenation without the risks, downtime, and expense of major surgery.

Microneedling and radio frequency microneedling

Microneedling treatment is a minimally invasive technique that is mostly used on the face to reduce the appearance of acne scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. The purpose of the microneedling treatment is to generate new collagen and skin tissue for smoother, more toned skin.

“Radio frequency microneedling is a step further,” adds Dr. Basko. “Those needles are actually charged with radio frequency waves, and radio frequency is a type of energy that can heat up the tissue, especially the deep layers of the skin. So, that promotes more collagen formation.”

Guest: Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska, Dermatologist