Skin cancer does not follow a textbook, but signs of skin cancer do exist. Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska of Basko Dermatology explains what to look for when doing a skin check.
Warning signs of skin cancer
- Change – if anything is changing, like rapid growth or changing color
- Bleeding – any skin concerns that bleed spontaneously
- Open sore – if any open sore won’t heal
These could be signs of skin cancer, and a dermatologist should be seen.
The ABCDEs of melanoma
Dermatologists have a mnemonic for patients when it comes to looking for melanoma.
- Asymmetry – one half of the mole or lesion does not match the other
- Borders – the edges of the mole or lesion are irregular, ragged, notched, or blurred
- Color – the mole or lesion displays variations in color
- Diameter – the mole or lesion is larger than six millimeters in diameter
- Evolution – the mole or lesion changes in size, shape, or color.
Dr. Basko recommends that anyone with a concern should seek out a dermatologist.
Prevention of skin cancer
Dr. Basko recommends avoiding UV radiation whenever possible. This is done by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, seeking shade, wearing sun-protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses, and avoiding the sun during the harshest hours of 10 am to 2 pm.