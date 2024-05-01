Skin cancer does not follow a textbook, but signs of skin cancer do exist. Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska of Basko Dermatology explains what to look for when doing a skin check.

Warning signs of skin cancer

Change – if anything is changing, like rapid growth or changing color Bleeding – any skin concerns that bleed spontaneously Open sore – if any open sore won’t heal

These could be signs of skin cancer, and a dermatologist should be seen.

The ABCDEs of melanoma

Dermatologists have a mnemonic for patients when it comes to looking for melanoma.

Asymmetry – one half of the mole or lesion does not match the other Borders – the edges of the mole or lesion are irregular, ragged, notched, or blurred Color – the mole or lesion displays variations in color Diameter – the mole or lesion is larger than six millimeters in diameter Evolution – the mole or lesion changes in size, shape, or color.

Dr. Basko recommends that anyone with a concern should seek out a dermatologist.

Prevention of skin cancer

Dr. Basko recommends avoiding UV radiation whenever possible. This is done by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, seeking shade, wearing sun-protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses, and avoiding the sun during the harshest hours of 10 am to 2 pm.