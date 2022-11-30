Naperville Police and Fire Departments: Shining Examples of Selfless Service

Every day the first responders with the Naperville Police and Fire Departments sacrifice their own health and safety in order to protect and serve others, making them true gems in the community.

About the Police and Fire Departments

The Naperville Police Departments has 265 employees, including swore-in officers, administration, and civilian positions, while the Fire department has 200 employees across 10 fire stations. The police department strives to have a high level of engagement with Naperville residents and high transparency through initiatives like, a safer Naperville and “chat with the chief.” The Naperville Fire Department is one of only two agencies in the U.S. to have received accreditation by the Center of Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) six consecutive times, spanning a period of 25 years.

The impact of our police and fire departments often swells outside the immediate boundaries of Naperville, whether providing backup for neighboring cities like Aurora, or even assisting to those in Florida after devastation brought about by hurricanes.

Both organizations’ involvement in the community run deeper than keeping residents safe. They partner with and support a variety of initiatives and events, from parades to National Night Out to raising thousands of dollars for the Special Olympics.

Recognition for Selfless Service

The community stands with them and shows its gratitude with a Citizens Appreciate Public Safety, or CAPS, Award Ceremonies each year for reach department. For these ceremonies, members of the general public nominate police and fire personnel who go above and beyond.

The brave men and women who suit up every day with the possibility of facing danger are shining examples of selfless service to others and why they collectively deserve a spot on our list of Naperville gems!