CAPS Honors Naperville Fire Department

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) honors the Naperville Fire Department with their annual award ceremony held at Mesón Sabika. The board presented several outstanding first responders with awards for their commitment to going above and beyond to keep our city safe. The ceremony opened with an outdoor display of emergency vehicles. Once guests made their way indoors, the honor guard began with the presenting of colors, then the Girl Scouts of troop 5114 lead the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Kristin Whittle’s performance of the National Anthem. The invocation was then lead by Fire Chaplain Kurt Lange.
CAPS Fire Department Awards
Firefighter/Paramedic Daryl MacDonald
Lieutenant Tammey Morris
Captain Stephen Shink
Firefighter/Paramedic Chuck Gros
Firefighter/Paramedic David Hillis
Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Jackson
CAPS George Winckler Award
Lieutenant Tammey Morris
Fire Department Cadet of the Year Award
Paul Seibert
Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Award
Firefighter/Paramedic Daryl MacDonald
What is CAPS?
Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.
The CAPS Board is made up of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.
CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.
Nominations
The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) program solicits nominations from members of the public where Police and/or Fire Department personnel have performed exemplary acts of public service in the community.
You can nominate any member of the Police or Fire Departments here.
The nominations will be considered for recognition during the annual Fire Department CAPS Awards event in October and the annual Police Department CAPS Awards event in May.