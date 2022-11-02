CAPS Honors Naperville Fire Department

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) honors the Naperville Fire Department with their annual award ceremony held at Mesón Sabika. The board presented several outstanding first responders with awards for their commitment to going above and beyond to keep our city safe. The ceremony opened with an outdoor display of emergency vehicles. Once guests made their way indoors, the honor guard began with the presenting of colors, then the Girl Scouts of troop 5114 lead the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Kristin Whittle’s performance of the National Anthem. The invocation was then lead by Fire Chaplain Kurt Lange.

CAPS Fire Department Awards

Firefighter/Paramedic Daryl MacDonald

Lieutenant Tammey Morris

Captain Stephen Shink

Firefighter/Paramedic Chuck Gros

Firefighter/Paramedic David Hillis

Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Jackson

CAPS George Winckler Award

Lieutenant Tammey Morris

Fire Department Cadet of the Year Award

Paul Seibert

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Award

Firefighter/Paramedic Daryl MacDonald

What is CAPS?

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

The CAPS Board is made up of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.

CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.