How can we nurture nature? Park It host, Sameera Luthman is back on location at the Naperville Park Districts’ beautiful Knoch Knolls Park to get tips on how we can give back and be better overall stewards of the environment. She is joined by Nature Center Manager Angelique Harshman to talk about the importance of the environment and how it positively impacts us in many ways, both individually and communitywide. The pair discuss why it’s so important to use the resources we have at our disposal, like nature, to help enhance our overall wellness. Harsham recommends educational resources, describes how nature can help us detox from digital devices, and stresses the impact of making good choices that benefit not only our lives but also focuses on the impact on our planet.

Park It Guest