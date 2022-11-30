How can we nurture nature? Park It host, Sameera Luthman is back on location at the Naperville Park Districts’ beautiful Knoch Knolls Park to get tips on how we can give back and be better overall stewards of the environment. She is joined by Nature Center Manager Angelique Harshman to talk about the importance of the environment and how it positively impacts us in many ways, both individually and communitywide. The pair discuss why it’s so important to use the resources we have at our disposal, like nature, to help enhance our overall wellness. Harsham recommends educational resources, describes how nature can help us detox from digital devices, and stresses the impact of making good choices that benefit not only our lives but also focuses on the impact on our planet.
Park It Guest
Angelique Harshman, Nature Center Manager-Naperville Park District
About the Naperville Park District
Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. The District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 136 parks and provides more than 7,500 recreational classes, teams, events and performances annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddleboat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
