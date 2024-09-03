Smoked perfection at Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ

At the corner of Ogden Avenue and Jefferson Avenue sits Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ. Anyone stopped at that intersection can smell the heavenly aroma of apple and maple wood smoked meats.

Gemato’s began in 1996 by Soto brothers Mario and Tom, who set out to make their BBQ the best in Naperville. It all begins in the kitchen, where the blend of sweet and spicy is perfected in the homemade BBQ sauce. Ribs are cooked for three hours to reach tenderness.

A Gemato’s key ingredient is wood smoke

A pile of wood sits out back, chopped every morning. This adds authentic smoke flavor to every dish. The ribs are the main attraction, perfectly seasoned and fall off the bone. The BBQ chicken and the Brisket are just as mouth watering. A hand pulled pork sandwich follows the BBQ line-up. The menu is diverse offering many Greek and traditional foods such as gyros, burgers, philly steak, and salads.

Feed the whole extended family as well with take home specials. Choose from combos or order à la carte. Any choice off the menu is sure to leave anyone satisfied.

Host: Chris Grano, Naper Bites

Guest: Mario Soto, Co-owner – Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ