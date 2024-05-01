Start a self-care journey at The NOW Massage

“There are so many places you know and love in Downtown Naperville,” greets Katie Wood of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “Today, we’re here to shine the spotlight on one of the most relaxing places you’ll visit. Welcome to the NOW Massage!”

Physical and mental benefits of massage

“Regular massage relieves muscle tension,” says Carrie Flores, lead massage therapist with The NOW. “It improves your range of motion and your flexibility.” It can also help with pain relief. Whether someone has fibromyalgia or has pushed their body too far as a runner, massage can help ease pain.

Seeing someone like Carrie can also have mental and emotional benefits, helping with anxiety, mood swings, and stress relief.

The importance of self-care

“Day-to-day life is stressful,” says Flores. “People make massage seem like a luxury. It’s more of a necessity because it just helps you do your day-to-day things. You’re not in pain. You can enjoy your children. You can bend down.”

