Stefan Holt on the Radar

In this Naperville Notables, NCTV17’s Executive Director Liz Spencer sits down with NBC 5 News Anchor Stefan Holt who now calls Naperville home.

The pair have a candid conversation about his life outside of the television spotlight, and Spencer asks three questions:

1. What are three things on your bucket list?

2. What are your go-to foods? Why?

3. What did you want to be when you grew up?

His answers might surprise you. Watch to learn more about Stefan, hear about his love and connection to Tex-Mex, and find out how his hobby helps him soar.

Naperville Notables Guest

Stefan Holt, News Anchor-NBC 5 Chicago

About Stefan Holt

Stefan Holt is an award-winning journalist and nightly news anchor at NBC 5 Chicago. He anchors their 4 p.m. and 10 p.m newscasts every weeknight.

Holt rejoined the NBC 5 news team after spending more than four years working for WNBC-TV in New York. Prior to that, he was in Chicago for nearly five years, where he anchored the NBC 5 News Today with Zoraida Sambolin.

Holt was born in Chicago and spent his childhood growing up in Lincoln Park.

Stefan is the recipient of several Chicago and New York Emmy Awards and was recognized with a national Edward R. Murrow Award as part of team coverage during the deadly 2019 police standoff in Jersey City, New Jersey.

He was one of the first U.S. journalists to report live from Havana following the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro. He also co-anchored news coverage from the 2017 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Stefan’s career in local news began in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he served as a weekend anchor and reporter for WPBF-TV.

An avid aviation enthusiast, he is an instrument-rated pilot and frequently reports on the airline industry and transportation safety.

Stefan graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast telecommunications and a B.A. in political science from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

That is where he met his wife, Morgan, while both were attending the university. The couple is thrilled to be back in Chicagoland with their three sons.

