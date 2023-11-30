Tips to get your home clean for the holidays

Are you stressing over getting your home clean for the holidays?

In this latest segment of Business Forward on 630 Naperville, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, chats with Dan Brosseau, owner of Two Maids Naperville, on best cleaning practices.

The first step is to declutter

“You can’t clean when there’s clutter,” says Brosseau. “So if you’re truly looking for ‘clean’ during the holiday season when it happens to be cold and flu season, you want to make sure you are getting a deep clean versus just a surface clean.” Brosseau also says that while cleaning and sanitizing can occur simultaneously, disinfecting can’t happen until surfaces are clean.

The best strategy for a clean house or business

Brosseau recommends cleaning top to bottom, left to right, and back to front. “Many people will wipe a cabinet or wipe the side of a refrigerator, and then they’ll decide to do their ceiling fan. You don’t want to do it in that order because the ceiling fan is going to drop something down, and then you’ll have to clean again.”

Practical tools to keep on hand

Microfiber towels – use different colors for different tasks so as not to contaminate surfaces Pumice stone – can remove hard water stains from a toilet bowl Melamine foam – always use when wet Toothbrush – suitable for small surfaces like light switches or electrical outlets Grout brush – soap scum will build up on the grout Vinegar and water – a natural sanitizer and disinfectant (⅛ cup water to 1 gallon hot water) Lemon – a natural degreaser (can be added to vinegar and water mixture for a fresh scent) A high duster – to clean from top to bottom

Having a plan of action to clean your home this holiday season can keep the stress (and dust) away.