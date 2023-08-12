360 Family Dental is a friendly dental home for the entire family

360 Family Dental is a family-owned, state-of-the-art dental office in Naperville, IL. They offer their patients the highest quality of dental care in a comfortable environment. They are conveniently located to the left of the front entrance of Jewel-Osco at the intersection of Naper Blvd & 75th Street.

The Naperville “root”

Dr. Yang Zhou grew up in Naperville and attended Naperville North High School. It has always been his dream to open his own practice in Naperville. Naperville is a vibrant and growing community, with great schools, numerous recreational activities, and an excellent quality of life. He is proud to be able to offer his services to the people of Naperville and looks forward to being part of this great community.

The modern, contemporary, and comfortable “Dental Home”

The design of 360 Family Dental was created with patient experience in mind. They wanted to create a modern, inviting atmosphere where patients feel comfortable and welcomed. The reception room offers contemporary furniture, soothing colors, and warm lighting to create a modern & relaxing atmosphere. The operatories are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and are kept meticulously clean to ensure the highest standards of care. They incorporated the most advanced dental technology such as digital dental x-rays, CBCT x-ray, advanced dental equipment, and comfortable chairs to provide the best possible experience for their patients.

Full services dental practice

360 Family Dental offers comprehensive services for all age groups.

Their services include but are not limited to the following:

• Dental Exams & Cleaning

• Dental implants

• Braces and Invisalign

• Cosmetic Dentistry

• Emergency Treatments

• Kids’ Dentistry

• Restorative Dentistry

• Dentures and Partials

• Teeth Whitening

• Root Canal Treatments

For kids and teenagers, they provide nitrous oxide sedation to help them be more relaxed during the treatment. Each of their treatment rooms is also equipped with two 4K TVs, one in the front and one on the ceiling, so their patients can watch their favorite 4K movies during dental treatments. Their priority is to ensure that each patient receives the highest quality of treatment and care to help them maintain optimum oral health in a comfortable and relaxed setting.

360 Family Dental

1239 S Naper Blvd, Suite #101

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 689 – 2233

360FamilyDental.com

Business Connection welcomed guest Dr. Yang Zhou, Dentist at Owner of 360 Family Dental.