AAR Provides Exceptional Global Flight Support

AAR Corp is a global flight support company headquartered in DuPage County. They believe in quality first and safety always. Their dedicated team works to fix and fly aircraft all over the world by providing low-cost solutions. The sky is the limit for Aviation Maintenance Technicians with a large aircraft maintenance hangar in Rockford. AAR delivers education pathways, both locally and across the country, so that one and all can travel smart. To find learn more please check out their website. Blue skies!

Greg Dellinger, Global Outreach & Government Affairs

AAR Corp

1100 N. Wood Dale Road

Wood Dale, Illinois 60191

(630) 227-2074

AOG@aarcorp.com

