Belgio’s Catering Provides Peace of Mind

Belgio’s Catering was founded in Naperville, Illinois, in February of 2000 by brothers Tim and Tom Belgio. Belgio’s Catering specializes in off-site catering for private parties, corporate events, picnics, weddings, and much more. They provide catering services and beverage services, as well as event staffing, entertainment, valet services, and just about any other event-related services one might need to make an event complete.

History of Belgio’s Catering

Tim and Tom Belgio were just 30 and 25 respectively when they decided to move forward with their dream of owning their own business. From their early working days at Naperville Centennial Beach, the catering business really appealed to them.

During those years, both brothers worked their way up from bathhouse attendants and maintenance workers to supervisory positions. Tim eventually helped manage overall Centennial Beach operations while Tom worked as concessions and maintenance crew leader. In that capacity, both brothers were responsible for customer service, supervising staff, managing daily operations, and learning how to handle varying needs and varying crowds. They knew the challenges of staffing and food ordering based on crowd demand and realized that those types of challenges appealed to them.

Tom later went on to apply this knowledge as the manager of a local Naperville restaurant and during that time, met their future executive chef, Raul Armenta. Tim went on to develop his business knowledge by starting and running his own computer software business. After a few years, the brothers merged their respective start-up business knowledge and restaurant knowledge to found Belgio’s Catering.

Event Planning for Every Occasion They offer expert event planners that can offer advice on venues, menu design, and organize your entertainment and decor to make sure your next event is a huge success. Corporate Catering

Family Function Catering

Wedding Catering Let Belgio’s Catering help make your event run smoothly. They complete event planning services for every type of family celebration and business event.

Business Connection Guest

Thomas Belgio, Owner-Belgio’s Catering

Belgio’s Catering

416 W 5th Ave Naperville

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 417-8153

www.belgios.com

To watch more Business Connection episodes click here.