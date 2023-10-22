Busey Bank is your trusted partner

Busey Bank, the distinguished $12.21 billion full-service financial institution, boasts a significant presence across four states. With nearly 60 banking centers strategically located in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana, Busey is dedicated to providing exceptional banking services to individuals and businesses, regardless of their geographic location.

Chicagoland’s local resource

In the Chicagoland region, Busey is a prominent fixture with a network of ten conveniently situated branches. The institution recognizes and caters to the unique needs of the local community. For residents of Naperville, two branches offer personalized financial services with a distinctive, community-focused approach.

A holistic range of financial solutions

Busey’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling the financial needs of its clients is manifested through its diverse array of services, delivered across five specialized business segments:

Business: Busey empowers small and large enterprises with an array of financial products and services meticulously designed to foster growth and bolster operational efficiency.

Wealth Management: A seasoned team of professionals at Busey stands ready to help individuals safeguard and expand their financial portfolios, drawing upon extensive asset management and growth strategies expertise.

Personal: Tailored personal banking services are a cornerstone of Busey’s offerings. From everyday financial management to lending solutions and mortgages, Busey is committed to helping individuals manage their finances and pursue their aspirations.

Treasury Management: For enterprises pursuing sophisticated treasury solutions, Busey provides comprehensive tools that streamline financial operations, enhance efficiency, and mitigate risk.

FirsTech: As the payments processing subsidiary of Busey, FirsTech plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless and secure transaction processing, adding a layer of efficiency and reliability to businesses and individuals’ financial operations.

Busey goes beyond being a mere financial institution; it is a trusted partner in the journey to financial success. Explore the extensive range of services Busey provides, visit one of their conveniently located Chicagoland branches, or connect online to embark on your financial journey confidently. Your path to financial prosperity begins right here with Busey.

Busey Bank

401 South Main Street

Naperville, Il 60540

(630) 946-0200

24 W Gartner Rd Ste 104 Naperville, Il 60540 (630) 357-3810

busey.com

Business Connection welcomed Busey Bank’s Natasha Marriner, Vice President – Private Wealth Advisor.