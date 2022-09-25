Chicago Marriott Naperville Offers Community & Comfort

With 424 guest rooms and nearly 25,000 square feet of event space including a Grand Ballroom that can host up to 800 guests, Chicago Marriott Naperville is a flagship hotel in Naperville. Discover a prestigious hotel with premium amenities like an indoor heated pool and whirlpool, 24/7 Fitness Center, Great Room Lobby Lounge, full-service Starbucks, and fast & free lobby WiFi. Guest rooms feature smart TVs and luxurious bedding and bath products, and above all else, the hotel offers incomparable service. Located just off Interstate 88 near downtown Naperville, the hotel offers quick and easy access to downtown Chicago as well as Naperville attractions like Naper Settlement, The Riverwalk, and the DuPage Children’s Museum. With 21 versatile event spaces from boardrooms to ballrooms and even an outdoor patio, plan a flawless meeting, training, party, or wedding with ease with the help of on of their Marriott-certified event planners. Travel brilliantly at the Chicago Marriott Naperville.

Dan Gustafson, General Manager

Chicago Marriott Naperville

1801 N. Naper Boulevard

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 505-4900

ChicagoMarriottNaperville.com

