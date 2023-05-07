DeEtta’s Bakery offers scratch-made bakery for every occasion

DeEtta’s Bakery is a local Naperville family-owned, scratch-made bakery. They offer baked goods for every occasion….. cookies to breads, doughnuts to decorated cakes, scones to pastries and so much more!

The “rise” of DeEtta’s Bakery

Founded in 2009 by Morgan and Kevin Tyschper, DeEtta’s Bakery rose out of their shared passion for artisan baked goods and breads. Since the beginning, the mission has always been to offer exceptional customer service and bring scratch-made baked goods to the Chicagoland area. The bakery is named after Morgan’s mother, DeEtta, who passed away when she was 18. Morgan attributes her love of baking to her mom, who always encouraged her creativity in the kitchen and made sure she cleaned up afterward. When it came time to name the bakery, Morgan knew she wanted to honor her mother’s memory. Morgan currently serves as the chief creative designer and creates decorative designs and develops new flavors.

The family is pleased to reside in Naperville and raise their family here. The community provides them with tremendous support, and they are proud of the relationships they have established with their customers. As a result, they believe it is crucial to give back to the Naperville community by supporting local charitable organizations.

How “sweet” it is

Due to demand for their treats, they have expanded operations to include a decorating center just a few doors down from the storefront. With the expansion of the business, they were able to hire on more staff and increase cooler space.

Last year some of their talented decorating staff won runners-up at the 21st annual Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Decorating Competition in Las Vegas, Nevada. They decorated four separate cakes during the two-day competition. Not surprisingly, the bakery brought home gold, first-place, and second-place medals for their cakes and returned with some hardware and a taste for competition.

The “proof” is in the ingredients

They believe in only using the finest locally sourced ingredients. The bakery products use real butter, flour, sugar, and eggs. They look to support local growers in their seasonal offerings, and can often be found scouring local farmer’s markets sourcing items for the bakery.

DeEtta’s Bakery

428 W. 5th Avenue

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 548-4078

Deettasbakery.com

Business Connection welcomed Morgan Tyschper, Owner of DeEtta’s Bakery.