Grow Wellness Group focuses on holistic health

The Grow Wellness Group, situated within Naperville’s historic 5th Avenue Station, operates as a locally owned mental wellness practice, offering a wide range of therapeutic services to individuals aged three and above, as well as to couples, families, and providing specialized offerings such as sports psychology, yoga therapy, neuropsychological evaluations, and psychiatry with a focus on medication management. This comprehensive approach ensures a holistic mental wellness experience for its clients.

The heart of Grow Wellness Group

Renowned for its exceptional client care, the group maintains a steadfast commitment to treating everyone with the same level of respect and compassion they desire. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in the group’s team culture, built on genuine admiration for its staff, empowering them to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those they serve.

The mind-body connection

In 2022, Grow Wellness Group expanded its presence by introducing Grow Well Yoga, Barre & Fitness within 5th Avenue Station, aiming to bridge the connection between mental and physical well-being. Recognizing the interdependence of the mind and body, the studio was established to reduce barriers to physical care and promote mindfulness and stress reduction through movement. Staying true to their commitment to the community, all proceeds from this venture are directed towards the Grow Wellness Foundation, NFP.

Mental wellness access for all

The genesis of the Grow Wellness Foundation, NFP occurred in 2021 when a 14-year-old seeking therapy for herself and her younger sister, who couldn’t afford care, approached the group. This encounter fueled the desire to extend their reach within the community. Thus, the foundation was formed to access new funding sources and expand support for those in need of counseling services but unable to access them. The foundation has provided care to over 200 clients and initiated the “Grow Forward” program at Matea Valley High School, where an on-site therapist offers group interventions to students grappling with in-school suspensions. The aspiration of Grow Wellness Foundation, NFP, is to continue its mission to help young individuals “Grow Forward” with the steadfast support of community partners.

Grow Wellness Group

200 E 5th Ave, Ste 109

Naperville, IL 60563

growwellnessgroup.com

(331) 457-2020

Business Connection welcomed Grow Wellness Group’s Wendy Hayum-Gross, Co-Owner and Clinical Therapist.