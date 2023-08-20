Meet Prizm Behavioral Services and Lifeskills Counseling Services

Located in the heart of Naperville, IL, Prizm Behavioral Services and Lifeskills Counseling Services stands as a beacon of top-tier psychiatric and psychotherapeutic care for the vibrant community of Naperville and its surrounding suburbs. The practice has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2008 and has evolved under the leadership of Dr. Asmat Jafry and Syed Jafry, accompanied by a dedicated team, to become a premier psychiatric facility that addresses the diverse needs of its patients.

Prizm Behavioral Services celebrates 15 years of excellence in care

This year marks a significant milestone for the practice as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. What started as a modest endeavor has blossomed into a comprehensive psychiatric facility, embracing individuals from all walks of life and age groups. Driven by a passion for healing, Dr. Asmat Jafry and Syed Jafry’s journey has been one of unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements.

Lifeskills Counseling Services – Empowering lives

In 2018, Prizm Behavioral Services proudly introduced Lifeskills Counseling Services, an accredited facility recognized by CARF. At the heart of Lifeskills is an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and a Group Therapy Program designed to empower individuals. The compassionate therapists at Lifeskills work tirelessly to provide the finest care, ensuring that each patient’s journey toward healing is nurtured.

Comprehensive care across generations

The practice welcomes individuals of all age groups, starting from as young as 2-3 years old. The facility also extends specialized care to older adults and geriatric patients, recognizing the importance of tailoring treatment to the unique needs of every individual. This commitment to comprehensive care underlines the facility’s dedication to holistic well-being.

Mentorship and education

Beyond its clinical endeavors, Dr. Asmat Jafry’s influence extends to the realm of education. She generously offers mentorship to medical students, physician assistant students, and psychotherapy students from various universities. Her role as an associate professor at Midwestern University ensures that future generations learn from her wealth of knowledge and experience in a compassionate learning environment.

A family’s legacy of passion

The success of the practice wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging the dedication of Dr. Asmat Jafry and Syed Jafry’s family. As they celebrate their 15th anniversary, they also take pride in their children, Omar and Uzma, who are now pursuing careers in medicine. The family’s shared passion and commitment continue to propel Prizm Behavioral Services towards a future filled with promise.

As Prizm Behavioral Services commemorates 15 years of exceptional psychiatric care, it stands as a testament to the power of dedication, compassion, and the pursuit of excellence. Dr. Asmat Jafry, Syed Jafry, their family, and the entire staff embody the essence of healing, empowerment, and growth, ensuring that the community of Naperville and beyond continue to receive the highest quality of psychiatric and psychotherapeutic services.

Prizm Behavioral Services & Lifeskills Counseling Services

230 W. Martin Avenue

Naperville, Illinois 60540

(630) 848-1200

prizmhealth.com

lifeskillscs.com

Business Connection welcomed guest Dr. Asmat Jafry, Medical Director and CEO of Prizm Behavioral Services & Lifeskills Counseling Services.