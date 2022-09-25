Tandem HR Delivers Holistic, People-Centric Solutions

Tandem HR is a full-service HR company offering outsourced HR or Professional Employer Organization (PEO) solutions, brokerage services, and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to businesses of all sizes since 1998.

As the largest privately-held Midwest PEO, Tandem HR prides itself on their ability to provide high-touch HR solutions that increase an organization’s profitability. Small and mid-sized businesses co-employ with Tandem HR to offer the most effective HR products and solutions.

These solutions help businesses:

Save time – outsource necessary but tedious administrative HR tasks and spent your time growing your business

Save money – enjoy group buying power in benefits, technology, and other HR products that comes with partnering with a PEO

Compete for quality talent – access enterprise-level benefits and a Fortune 500-style HR infrastructure to attract the best employees

Increase productivity – experts provide efficient processes to help you ensure smooth employee relations and a productive workforce

Remain Compliant – keep ahead of ever-changing employment laws to avoid hefty fines and fees

One thing that sets Tandem HR apart from its competition is its knowledgeable and customer-centric service team members. Tandem HR’s colleagues are experienced and dedicated to providing professional and friendly service to businesses and their employees. Their high-touch business model gives clients direct access to their assigned service team. These experts process payroll, shop and administer benefits from highly rated carriers, provide workplace safety programs, conduct employee onboarding, benefits orientations, employment law compliance checks, and much more.

